VP crowns Abdullah Al Marri winner of Mohammed Bin Rashid Endurance Cup

In presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 160-km Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Endurance Cup ride, was held at the Dubai International Endurance City (DIEC).

346 riders from 35 countries participated in the high profile endurance event. The endurance festival includes four prestigious competitions highlighting the focus of the UAE endurance season, which is much anticipated by competitors and enthusiasts.