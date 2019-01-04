Emirates Canadian University to celebrate graduation of Year of Tolerance batch

Humaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the College, said, "Sheikh Saud's patronage of the ceremony reflects the leadership’s special care towards education and youth, which are fundamental building blocks of the society. This special care indicates the wise leadership's approach to doing the utmost for creating a shining future, through using creative and innovative skills to be an asset in the future of the UAE."

During the ceremony Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Award of the first edition will be given under two categories: "outstanding student" and "outstanding researcher". It will encourage students to make more efforts, enhance their skills in learning achievement and knowledge development. In addition to enhancing faculty members to undertake scientific research and raise the scientific excellence level.

Al Shamsi added Sheikh Saud’s interest to develop education comes in accordance with the Emirates Vision 2021, and demonstrates his keenness to build a diversified knowledge economy led by Emirati youth, and will push the country to new heights.