UAE pavilion at Al Janadriyah Festival attracts considerable public engagement

The pavilion, which is being supervised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, aims to create awareness about Emirati heritage as well as to promote Abu Dhabi as a tourist destination in the Saudi market.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT, stated that the UAE’s participation in the festival reflects the deeply-rooted bonds of brotherhood between the two countries' peoples and highlights their strong cultural relations.

He also pointed out that the Saudi public’s response to UAE pavilion is due to the country’s previous successes in key festivals in Saudi Arabia, praising the cooperation between various participating authorities, which have worked together to revive and preserve heritage.

Ghobash stressed that the festival is a key regional platform for commemorating and celebrating traditional heritage and history, through promoting common historical, cultural, heritage and social values that link the UAE to Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.

He also noted that the festival is an opportunity to promote tourism resorts and facilities and cultural projects in Abu Dhabi, including museums, especially Qasr Al Hosn, the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Grand Sheikh Zayed Mosque Centre, as well as other modern entertainment destinations, such as Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld, along with other events organised by the department throughout the year.

The UAE pavilion includes interactive activities that introduce visitors to Emirati heritage, including folk songs, Yola and Ayalah shows, as well as a Nabati poetry recitals.