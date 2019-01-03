UAE, Burundi sign visa waiver MoU

During the signing of the visa waiver MoU between the UAE and Burundi

This came as the minister received Ezéchiel Nibigira, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Burundi, in Dubai where a visa waiver Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Khalid Al Mana'i, Executive Director at the Political Affairs Office of the UAE Vice President in Dubai, and the Ambassadress of Burundi to France, Dr Christine Nina Niyonsavye, along with a number of officials from both countries.

The two ministers underlined the importance of advancing bilateral cooperation at the diplomatic and cultural fronts, with Nusseibeh commending the remarkable growth in relations between the two friendly countries over the past period.

He welcomed Burundi's affirmed participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai, an international platform which will help underpin channels of cultural cooperation between the participating countries.

The Minister of Burundi underlined his country's keenness to further cooperation with UAE at all levels.