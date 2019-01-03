Hamdan bin Zayed orders launch of winter aid programme for Syrian refugees

Sheikh Hamdan also directed the participation of ERC’s volunteers from various medical, ambulatory, relief and logistical specialisations in the programme’s implementation.

Sheikh Hamdan stated that the UAE is prioritising Syrian refugees, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He added that the UAE’s initiatives support the international efforts to ease the suffering of refugees and improve their humanitarian conditions.

The programme is part of the initiatives of the UAE and its leadership to help refugees since the start of the Syrian crisis and continues the ERC’s relevant efforts, which include distributing considerable quantities of food and health parcels, winter clothes, heating equipment, blankets, children’s supplies, and shelter materials.