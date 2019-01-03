Saud Al Qasimi commends efforts of General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police

He made the statements Wednesday while visiting Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters, where he was received by Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, directors of departments and senior officers.

Sheikh Saud congratulated the officers and members of the Ras Al Khaimah Police on their impressive performance in 2018, and praised their role in maintaining security and safety and improving police services, in cooperation with various authorities concerned, to strengthen the reputation of the UAE in general and Ras Al Khaimah in particular as an oasis of security and safety.

"I congratulate you on the commencement of your first working day in 2019. I'm full of confidence in your efforts and dedication to achieve fresh successes during the new year under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brothers, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," Sheikh Saud said.

"Those who feel secure are the most productive for their community. I thank you for your efforts to promote a civilised image of the UAE and its people. During the Year of Tolerance, we re-affirm that tolerance is a way of life and that maintaining security and safety will continue to be the pillar on which the UAE has been established thanks to the efforts of its Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his late brothers, the Founding Fathers," he added.