'Mohammed bin Rashid - A Global Asset': Mohammed Al Gergawi

"The Greek civilisation introduced us to men of learning such as Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, among others, who paved the intellectual and scientific path. When we mention the ancient Chinese civilization, our minds are immediately drawn to Confucius, the teacher and philosopher whose views shaped a code of conduct for an entire nation. Egyptian civilisation and history cannot be discussed without highlighting leaders such as Menes, Ramesses II, and Muhammad Ali Pasha, founder of modern Egypt. Equally noteworthy is the Islamic Golden Age, the era in the history of Islam during which Muslims such as Harun al-Rashid, al-Ma’mun, Ibn Sina, Muḥammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, and Ibn Rushd, became pioneers of global advancement in fields of science and math."

This came in Al Gergawi’s statement which he made in an article, titled "Mohammed bin Rashid: A Global Asset," which he wrote to mark the 50th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed’s appointment to his first duties in serving his nation and people.