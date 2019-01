While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Qurayyah, Fujairah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi offered his sincere condolences and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of the martyr. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant his family patience and solace.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohammed in offering condolences was Salem Al Zahmi, Director of Fujairah Crown Prince Office.