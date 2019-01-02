Ammar Al Nuaimi issues Resolution to form Special Olympics Advisory Committee

The temporary committee will be headed by Fatima Hamad Al Mussaferi, Director of the Communication and Public Relations Administration of the Executive Council’s General Secretariat.

The resolution was issued due to the emirate’s keenness to raise the community’s awareness of integrating people with mental disabilities, through joint work between public and private institutions and community members, to promote inclusion and create the model city for everyone.

The Chairman of the Committee will oversee the coordination between government authorities, councils and public institutions in Ajman, to form working teams, identify their responsibilities, and submit the budget of the 2019 Special Olympics to Sheikh Ammar for approval.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette, and to be circulated to relevant authorities for implementation.