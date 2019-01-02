Dar Al Ber Society completes Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Kenya

An official delegation from the society, which included Abdulkareem Jaafar Al Hassan, Director of Orphans and Families Support at the Society, and Ali Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Branch of the Society, officially delivered the hospital, which will enable UAE citizens to access health services while working in or visiting Kenya.

The delegation also held a meeting with the Governor of Kissomo Province, upon his invitation to take over the hospital, whose four-year construction was funded by the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Omran Mohammed Abdullah, Head of the Charity Projects Division of the Society, said that the hospital, which will begin operations this year, has four floors and includes specialist medical wards and facilities while noting that the society’s 14 projects in Kenya were inspected by its team.

Abdullah added that the visit included a meeting with students, teachers and orphans who are supported by the society, to assess their needs and living conditions, as well as with members of the society’s two charity partners in Kenya, to discuss future cooperation.