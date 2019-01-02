National Service members hired by 20 private companies

The job fair is part of an initiative to accelerate the employment of 1,000 members of the National Service in the private sector within 100 days.

The fair, which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, saw the participation of around 430 Emirati job seekers holding high school certificates, diplomas, senior diplomas, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary for Human Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said that HR officials from participating companies conducted job interviews with job seekers, to learn about their capabilities and if they are fit for 241 available vacancies in various areas, including sales, customer service and management, as well as administrative supervision, computer programming and engineering.

He added that the ministry is overseeing the appointment of four participants, pointing out that 188 job seekers were unable to pass their job interviews, and therefore have been included in empowerment programmes aimed to develop their skills and strengthen their employment chances in future employment fairs, to be organised by the ministry in the future, he further added.

Those wishing to participate in the job fairs can apply via a smart system that involves four stages: registration, choosing three job opportunities from available vacancies, vocational guidance and an optional job interview skills training session, and finally the job interview itself.