UAE Ambassador to Bahrain visits farms participating in Al Dhafra Festival

The festival is currently being held in Zayed City, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Sultan visited the farms of Mohammed Zayed Al Mansouri, Member of the Al Dhafra Festival Organising Committee, Taresh Hamdan bin Huwaireb Al Mansouri and Mohammed Saleh bin Miqrin Al Ameri, in the presence of Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, President of the Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programmes Management Committee and President of the Al Dhafra Festival Supreme Committee.

Sheikh Sultan spoke with the public about the festival and listened to their opinions and suggestions on the activities of its current edition while stressing the keenness of the wise leadership to revive Emirati heritage and support folklore events, by preserving customs and traditions.

He added that this policy was part of the approach of the Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and thanked the organising committee for its efforts to organise, plan and monitor the activities of the festival.

The participants praised the visit of Sheikh Sultan, which helped to raise the festival’s profile.

Sheikh Sultan was accompanied by several officials during the visit