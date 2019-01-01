‘Year of Tolerance’ an international message that promotes communication between peoples: Ambassadors to UAE

In special statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the ambassadors said that the UAE has created a unique example of human coexistence, as more than 200 nationalities are participating in its development while adding that the Year of Tolerance is an initiative for the whole world that promotes communication between peoples, and Sheikh Zayed remains an inspiration and a beacon of peace and security.

Sherif Mohammed Al Bedewi, Ambassador of Egypt to the UAE, said, "The UAE has achieved many initiatives and efforts, which have made it a centre of tolerance, peace, understanding and coexistence. This culture of tolerance was established when it was founded until it became a way of life in the country, which is full of goodness and giving."

He noted that the UAE supported this legacy with international policies, including by championing righteousness, spreading peace, coexistence and dialogue, establishing the values of cohesion and respect around the entire world, and affirming the tolerance of divine religions.

He added that Sheikh Zayed immortalised the concept of tolerance and coexistence, through his love for everyone without discrimination, making the UAE a model of tolerance and respect for others from all religions, races and cultures.

Saleh Attia, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE, stated that life in the UAE is evidence of its global tolerance while pointing out that the UAE is the only country that has a Ministry of Tolerance, which aims to anticipate a future of coexistence for all humanity while praising the efforts of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance.

He also pointed out that the policies of the wise leadership of the UAE and Algeria focus on tolerance and support Arab efforts to achieve harmony and reject all forms of violence and hatred.

Attia added that tolerance in the UAE has become a regional and international ideal, as it transcends the barrier of words and has become actions and initiatives.

He also advised other countries to interact with the UAE’s efforts to promote tolerance and dialogue, away from cultural, religious or political differences, as well as to establish the values of moderation and reject extremism and violence.

Eng. Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of Yemen to the UAE, stated that the Year of Tolerance is a positive step towards achieving the goals and visions of the UAE and the entire world, and the UAE aims to establish its stature as a global capital of tolerance, after receiving the title of "Global Humanitarian Capital" by offering the highest amount of humanitarian aid in relation to GDP out of all countries in the world.

He added that the UAE is institutionalising tolerance, through integrated work systems and legislation that promote tolerance within communities, as well as by spreading related Emirati initiatives and policies.

The UAE also created a unique model of social coexistence, as over two hundred nationalities are participating in its development and advancement, he further added.

"Tolerance is not just a passing idea in the UAE, it is a way of life. Any visitor to the UAE can immediately feel that tolerance, which was established by the Founding Leader, Sheikh Zayed," Al Menhali said.

Masud Husain, Canadian Ambassador to the UAE, congratulated the UAE on 'Year of Tolerance', and praised the country's respect for religions, diversity and gender.

He added that the UAE and Canada share the keenness of developing gender equality, referring to the several steps taken by the UAE in this regard, including passing pay equity law, and declaring that half of the Federal National Council members will be women.

Kairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, said that the Year of Tolerance is part of the UAE’s contribution to the international development of friendship and peace. Promoting tolerance in the UAE and making it part of the country’s culture is not a coincidence, it is a policy dictated by life itself, he added while pointing out that tolerance was established during the country founding by Sheikh Zayed, and its policy of tolerance has now become institutionalised.