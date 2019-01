Martyr Al Tunaiji died on Saturday in a helicopter crash during a rescue mission for the National Search and Rescue Centre at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Rams Area, Sheikh Faisal along with Stephen Arthur Tomajan, Director General of the National Research and Rescue Center (NSRC) expressed their heartfelt sympathy to the family of the martyr. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant his family patience and solace.