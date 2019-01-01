RAK breaks two world records with New Year fireworks display

The emirate now holds the record for the "longest straight line of fireworks" and "longest chain of fireworks" thanks to the celebrations.

"The display, a tribute to the outgoing Year of Zayed, used 11,284 fireworks for the 4.6km chain on Al Marjan Island," added the paper.

The record was set in 12.06 minutes and there were seven themed chapters for the show, which was set to international music compositions. It featured a performance by 200 drones, which displayed images such as a falcon spreading its wings.

"With two Guinness World Records set, the 2019 Ras al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Gala has been truly historic and adds to the pride of our nation," said Abdulla Al Abdouli, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Marjan.

The team behind the show spent 300 hours designing the spectacle, which featured more than 41,000 lines of computer code to co-ordinate the performance. The firework components for the aerial shells were hand-crafted in New York and Virginia over a two-month period.