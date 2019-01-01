Abdullah bin Zayed receives Mozambique's FM

During the meeting, held at the ministry, they discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in economic, investment, tourism and renewable energy fields. Sheikh Abdullah and Pacheco also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Mozambique's Foreign Minister and stressed his desire to develop cooperation and open wider horizons of cooperation between the two countries in a number of domains.

In turn, Pacheco hailed the strong and well developed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, as well as their keenness to promote cooperation in several fields in the best interest of the two peoples.

He also praised the UAE’s pioneering stature, both regionally and globally.