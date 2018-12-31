Fujairah Ruler receives members of UAE Shooting Association

He made this statement while receiving, in Al Rumailah Palace, Rashed Khamis Rashed Aabar Al Hamli, President of UAE Shooting Association, and Abdullah Mohammed Hamid M. Al Muhairi, Vice President of the Association, as well as board members.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad also emphasised that a sports strategy must be in force to achieve results and ensure the future of sports in the country.

Al Hamli and his delegation thanked the Fujairah Ruler for receiving them and for his directives to support the federation.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan; Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office; and officials.