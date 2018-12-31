Mohammed bin Rashid unique national model for enlightened thinking: Crown Prince of Fujairah

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's starting his first duty in service to his people, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi noted that the noble initiatives and efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid have fructified into significant humanitarian and social values that are being followed by the UAE people and resulted in securing a privileged position for the country at all levels.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah hailed the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for all that he has achieved for the country, saying that the message translates the strong bonds of brotherhood and loyalty binding the UAE leaders together.

"Thank You Mohammed bin Rashid for all your great efforts in service of our homeland- efforts that have ensured the highest level of prosperity and social welfare for the UAE people!"