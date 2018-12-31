Mohammed bin Rashid unique example for leadership, nation-building: Crown Prince of Ajman

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman has said that the message of thanks addressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reflects the virtuous bonds of brotherhood and high level of harmony bringing the UAE leaders together under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sets a unique example for leadership and nation-building. Words fall short of expressing our feeling of pride of a man who has beaten the impossible and survived all challenges to spearhead his nation and sets a model to be copied for how a leader should be in service to his nation and people," he added.
 
"We extend our sincere thanks to a great man who paved the nation's way for prosperity, social welfare and economic wellbeing. Thank You Mohammed bin Rashid for being our mentor and inspirer!"
 