Mohammed bin Rashid leader of sublime vision: Ajman Ruler

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed's starting his first duty in service to his people, Sheikh Humaid added that the track record of achievements carved by the UAE Vice President epitomises an integrated masterpiece of national work that has been recognised, not only at the local level, but also by foreigners all over the world, who testified to the man's genuine, pioneering ideas and diligent efforts in support of his nation.

"The colossal efforts and in-depth vision of Sheikh Mohammed has earned Dubai, in particular, and the UAE, in general, a coveted status at the regional and global levels, and inspired all state departments to spare no efforts to ensure tomorrow will be better for generations to come; not to mention his unswerving support for all segments of society, including the children, the elderly, People of Determination, orphans and women," he added.