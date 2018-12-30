Twenty Five Yemeni villages receive 100 tonnes of food supplies through ERC

Sharjah 24 – WAM: People of 25 villages located across Yemen's Red Sea coast benefited from 100 tonnes of food supplies distributed recently by the Emirates Red Crescent.
The humanitarian aid reached Yemenis in the areas Al Shojeira, Al Hiddah, Marqoda, Al Ghwaireq, Southern & Northern Beqaa, Upper & Lower Al Saqf, Omeira, Al Mateena, Beni Moheb, Al Jaleeba, Al Majendara, Al Faza, Al Khabat, Sharaf Al Heima, Al Qana'i Farms and others along the country's Western Coast.
 
The beneficiaries hailed the continuing support provided by the UAE premier humanitarian arm, which they said plays a significant role in alleviating their suffering and meeting the needs of locals across the Red Sea Coast and all liberated governorates.
 