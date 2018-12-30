Mohammed bin Rashid a model of leadership, management: Sheikha Fatima

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed’s appointment to various duties, Sheikha Fatima said that he is one of few leaders that history will remember, due to his achievements and unlimited giving.

She added that Sheikh Mohammed accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum during the various stages in forming the Union.

Sheikh Mohammed is a leader who has inspired future Emirati leaders, Sheikha Fatima added, noting that he dedicated his life to advancing his country and people, and helped formulate development models, along with his brothers, Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to catapult the UAE as an active player in global arenas.

Her Highness went on to say that Sheikh Mohammed believes in the importance of the participation of Emirati women in the country’s sustainable development process, enabling them to accomplish many achievements.

She stressed that Sheikh Mohammed is an example of loyalty and represents the overall advancement of the country, who deserves to be thanked and appreciated for his giving and dedication to furthering the country’s position on regional and international levels.

Sheikha Fatima noted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces' message calling on all individuals to celebrate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, thanking him for his vast and innovative ideas.