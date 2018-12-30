UAE proud of Mohammed bin Rashid: UAQ Ruler

Below is the text of his speech to mark the 50th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed’s first appointment to his duties in service to his people: "The UAE is proud of its leadership and its founders, who together, built a capable nation utilising its national cadres in achieving its objectives. The UAE continues to make its mark on the world, via its leadership's vision and their perseverance to attain new heights on the nation's development journey. Carrying forward these noble values, the UAE people are proud of their leadership that includes His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Today, we are celebrating 50 years since his first appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police. His Highness serves his country with honour and perseverance, attaining many goals and objectives. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched several humanitarian, cultural and community strategies on local and federal levels, contributing towards achieving the vision and goals of the UAE."

"Since he assumed his duties as Ruler of Dubai in 2006, and became the Vice President and Prime Minister on 5th January, the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE has witnessed the launch of many initiatives, including the first federal government strategy in 2008 and the UAE Vision 2021, as well as the start of the ‘Dubai Strategy for Sustainable Development’ and efforts to promote scientific research, knowledge, entrepreneurship and smart government in 2007. As part of the strategy of the federal government, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed launched the ‘Federal Government Strategy 2011-2013,’ to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and promote social and economic development, capacity building, national human resources, resource management, accounting and strategic planning, as well as many local and federal projects that have contributed to realising the visions of our wise leadership."

"On this occasion, we would like to proudly document the achievements of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, and congratulate the people of the UAE for having this genius as a leader. We also ask Allah Almighty to protect him and the wise leadership, as well as to promote the country’s position."