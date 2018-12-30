Mohammed bin Rashid a leader devoting his life for his homeland and people: RAK Ruler

In a statement marking the 50-year in service of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, RAK Ruler said, "If we are aspiring for a leading position, we can only look for the achievements of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who honestly pursued the paths of tolerance, wisdom and leadership from the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum."

"We are offering our gratitude following an initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to extend thanks to the Vice President in recognition of his track record of achievements over 50 years of noble deeds and accomplishments."

"Thank you 'Bu Rashid', you are the one who made every Emirati part of the team and a partner in the achievement. This is a symbol for the inspiring and exceptional leader who has been dedicating his entire life to place the UAE at the forefront of world's most advanced nation," Sheikh Saud concluded.