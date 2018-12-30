Abu Dhabi Airport offers one of fastest internet services in world

The Super-Fi internet access, which is among the fastest airport Wi-Fi services in the world, has been installed and tested throughout all three terminals. It will now provide millions of travelers with improved online connectivity.

Internet access is free for public use throughout AUH terminals, allowing travelers to connect with family and friends upon arrival and prior to departure.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports Bryan Thompson said, "We understand just how important WiFi has become to the travelling public. At Abu Dhabi Airports, we value our customers first and foremost, placing a primary focus on their experiences while coming and going from the UAE’s capital. Access to fast internet is a crucial factor that makes a big difference for our travelers. Providing our customers with enhanced connectively services is in line with our vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group."

The move comes as part of Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to enhanced passenger experiences, as well as its journey of digitalisation and innovation.

In October 2018, Abu Dhabi Airports and Cisco signed an agreement that provides AUH with cutting-edge solutions that will support its digital transformation strategy, including operational efficiency, digital capacity and customer experience.