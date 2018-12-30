Mohammed bin Rashid embodies inspiring tale of leadership: RAK CP

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sets an example for distinction, innovation and creativity, and he is consistently translating his words and commitment into actions in support of his Homeland," Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud said in statements that came in response to the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to extend thanks to the Vice president in recognition of his track record of achievements over 50 years of noble deeds and accomplishments.

"The initiative comes in honour of an exceptional leader who has been dedicating his entire life to place the UAE at the forefront of world's most advanced nations. Thank You Mohammed bin Rashid for all that you've done for the UAE and our people!" he added.