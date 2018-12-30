Dreams come true under Mohammed bin Rashid's inspirational leadership: Ruler of Fujairah

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, over 50 years of hard work and resounding successes, has translated his thoughtful ideas and strategies into actions in support of his homeland and people.
In statements where he congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on completing 50 years in service, His Highness Sheikh Hamad said that the Vice President's strategies and initiatives have "proved to be a solid basis upon which we have established our ambitious transformational development drive. He sets an example for enlightenment-based thinking that is conducive to ensuring a bright present and better future for the country and our people." 
 
"Thank You Mohammed bin Rashid for honestly pursuing the path of Zayed and his brothers, the Founders of the Union. You have turned the strategies of Zayed into a well-integrated methodology that turned the UAE into an oasis of security, prosperity and stability!" he added. 
 
"Thank You Mohammed bin Rashid for championing that supreme goal to ensure the UAE will become among the world's bests by 2071! Thank You Mohamed bin Rashid for your inspiring tale of leadership that's helped the nation secure great strides across all walks of life!" 
 