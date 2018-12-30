Dreams come true under Mohammed bin Rashid's inspirational leadership: Ruler of Fujairah

In statements where he congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on completing 50 years in service, His Highness Sheikh Hamad said that the Vice President's strategies and initiatives have "proved to be a solid basis upon which we have established our ambitious transformational development drive. He sets an example for enlightenment-based thinking that is conducive to ensuring a bright present and better future for the country and our people."

"Thank You Mohammed bin Rashid for honestly pursuing the path of Zayed and his brothers, the Founders of the Union. You have turned the strategies of Zayed into a well-integrated methodology that turned the UAE into an oasis of security, prosperity and stability!" he added.

"Thank You Mohammed bin Rashid for championing that supreme goal to ensure the UAE will become among the world's bests by 2071! Thank You Mohamed bin Rashid for your inspiring tale of leadership that's helped the nation secure great strides across all walks of life!"