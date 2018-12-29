Fifty years of inexhaustible achievements by Mohammed bin Rashid: Hazza bin Zayed

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has dedicated his life for the sake of the homeland and his far-sighted vision has become a source of permanent inspiration for generations to come," Sheikh Hazza said in statements marking the 50th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's assuming his first mission in service to his homeland and people.

"Fifty years of inexhaustible giving and noble deeds saw a leader dedicating his life for the sake of his homeland. A leader who inspired the core principles of development from late Sheikh Zayed and late Sheikh Rashid to build the present and the future of his nation," Sheikh Hazza added.

"In the Zayed Centennial and in the presence of his companion Mohamed bin Zayed, he will continue the journey of building. Coinciding with the 'Year of Zayed', this 50th anniversary bodes well for more national glories to come. And with the 'Year of Tolerance' dawning upon us, we are filled with more joy and pride of a genius leader embodying the essence of tolerance."