UAE, UNESCO renew agreement to promote regional educational planning

Based in Sharjah, this Centre under the auspices of UNESCO has trained over educational planners and managers over the years and has also facilitated access to information and materials on educational planning and management, as developed by UNESCO and regional centres of expertise.

The agreement was signed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini, in the presence of Abdullah Ali Musabah Al Nuaimi, UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, and Mahra Hilal Al-Matuei, Director of the Regional Center for Educational Planning in December at the UNESCO's HQ in Paris.

Al Hammadi affirmed that the agreement is yet a new international testament to UAE's ambitious vision toward promoting education and following best practices in this field.

"The agreement entrusts the UAE with a new commitment and responsibility toward getting the Centre to make more efforts aimed at supporting UNESCO's methodology and launching further channels of collaboration with the organisation's member states," he added.

The minister underlined the UAE's full support to all initiatives that place a priority on education.