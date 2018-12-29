Proud of Mohammed bin Rashid's triumphant journey in service to Homeland: Abu Dhabi CP

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, "Since assuming his first mission as the Head of Dubai Police, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid now completes 50 years in service to the Homeland, a march awash with resounding achievements, during which he accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed and late Sheikh Rashid in their life until he has become a role model for leadership and management."

This came in a statement titled "Fifty Years of Pride" that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince addressed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of starting his first mission in serving his homeland and people.

Following is the statement: "Dear Emiratis, World nations and peoples speak high and pay tribute to their leaders and role models who make their achievements and civilisations. We, in the UAE, have the right to be proud of an exceptional leader who is loved and respected by his own people as well as those of the outer world. He is my brother, mentor and companion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Since assuming his first mission as the Head of Dubai Police, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid now completes 50 years in service to his homeland, a march awash with resounding achievements, during which he accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed and late Sheikh Rashid in life until he's become a role model for leadership and management.

Fifty years, 'Bu Rashid', during which you have made the sky the limit of our ambitions, invested in human beings, and established the pillars of a renaissance that earned your people a track record of achievements. Fifty years, "Bu Rashid" during which a myriad of things have changed around you, but your loyalty and love for your country have never changed.

I congratulate the generations that benefitted from your experience and I congratulate myself on having you as my companion, advisor, and loyal supporter.

"Bu Rashid", we and our people have a continuing journey of hard work and giving, during which we will continue to raise high the stature of our homeland. I pray to Allah Almighty to preserve you for your nation and bless your work.

I call on everyone in this country and abroad to convey a word of thanks to the leader who's enriched our nation and the entire Arab world with distinctive innovations and initiatives.

Thank you "Bu Rashid" for your glorious 50 years of service in support of our dear Homeland."