UAE condemns roadside bomb attack on tourist bus in Giza

A reported four civilians were killed in the roadside bomb attack, wounding 11 others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, said that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts that threaten international security and stability/ The ministry also reiterated its standing by the Egyptian government to combat all forms and manifestations of terrorism that target all, regardless of their religion and race.

MOFAIC expressed the UAE's condolences and solace to the government and the people of Egypt, as well as to the families of those killed, wishing the injured a quick recovery.