ERC continues to offer aid to people of Hadramaut Coast

The ERC offered food aid to the people of Brom Mayfa District, as part of its humanitarian efforts during the Year of Zayed, which include relief, health, educational and infrastructure support for the country’s liberated governorates.

An ERC team on Thursday distributed 500 food baskets to 2,500 members of aggrieved families. The total number of food baskets distributed by the ERC since the start of the Year of Zayed amounts to 29,400, which benefitted 147,000 individuals.

The people of Brom Mayfa thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people, as well as its humanitarian arm, the ERC.