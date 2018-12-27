Fujairah CP receives participants of ‘Days of Fujairah Cultural in Italy' festival

During the meeting, which was held at his office at the Emiri Court, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the delegation's key activities in Italy, which included highlighting the UAE’s cultural role abroad and showcasing its traditional heritage.

He also praised the association’s role in implementing cultural and social programmes and promoting the UAE’s identity abroad, while emphasising the necessity of having a future vision, to promote Emirati culture.

He then praised the efforts of the association’s board to raise the community’s awareness, as well as to interact with other cultures.

Khaled Al Dhanhani, Chairman of the Association, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad for supporting the entity and its various programmes, both inside and outside Fujairah, as well as his patronage of the association’s activities.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office.