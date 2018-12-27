New Year holiday for Private sector announced

The announcement was made by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, following the UAE Cabinet decision to mark Sunday as a public holiday, instead of Tuesday, 1st January 2019.

The Minister extended his greetings on the occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.