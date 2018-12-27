Abdullah bin Zayed highlights education and labour market integration

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of launching innovative and interactive projects to further bolster the educational sector during the next phase. He noted that the academic institutions worldwide are witnessing vast developments, which are now overshadowing the labour market and competencies.

The Council's Board members discussed a number of important topics related to the development of the educational sector in the country to coincide with current and future labour market trends across various federal institutions, including the 'Education and Labour Market Data' project and the policies of building an environment conducive to scientific research.

This important project was based on Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's recommendations to adopt a new approach for the Council in the decision-making stages based on data and information analysis.

The project is based on a specially developed data infrastructure designed to track the student's entire journey from school to the recruitment stage. Data is being supplied by six government agencies which include Ministry of Education; Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Department of Education and Knowledge; Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; General Pension and Social Security Authority; and Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund.

In turn, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, reviewed a study on the reality of scientific research in the UAE in recent years, which showed an increase in the output of scientific research by 14.4 per cent per year as a result of the State's investment in the development of research centres.

She also affirmed the importance of concerted policies and efforts in the field of scientific research to support the aspirations of the UAE to increase the impact of its research in science and technology above the global average to 40 per cent.

For his part, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Secretary-General of the Education and Human Resources Council, reviewed the strategy of scientific research in the higher education and the plan to establish a fund to support this sector.

The initiative, he said, is part of implementing the strategic plan of the higher education sector approved by the UAE Cabinet. It also emphasises the importance of scientific research in supporting the country's development and knowledge-based economy, building a state-of-the-art research and innovation system, and directing research efforts in universities towards national priority areas.