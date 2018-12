Wind movement South easterly to Northeast / 15-25 km / h, up to 32 / o sometimes.

The Arabian Gulf is light to the average, while the first wave will occur at 15:48, the second wave at 05:52, the first tidal at 09:45, and the second at 22:48.

In the Oman Sea, the wave is light to moderate, while the first tide will occur at 12:38, the second at 01:45, the first tidal at 19:03, and the second at 08:09.