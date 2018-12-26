Abdullah bin Zayed receives 'Year of Zayed' commemorative stamps from Emirates Post

"Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of giving inspires everyone and enriches the nation’s overall accomplishments."

Sheikh Abdullah made the statements as he received from Abdullah Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting CEO of the Emirates Post Group, the "Year of Zayed Stamps Plaque," that marks the end of the 'Year of Zayed' and keeps the initiative and its noble significance and connotations alive.

The Emirates Post Group issued a commemorative stamp and card to mark the end of 'Year of Zayed', a centennial initiative to honour the late leader's values and achievements.

The 'Year of Zayed' saw myriad events and initiatives that celebrated the memory of Sheikh Zayed, as well as his legacy and the values he established.

"All the initiatives and events organised during the Year of Zayed reflected his rich legacy of a well-established set of values and principles, which are fully ingrained in the quintessential Emirati personality and embodies his contributions to the country’s remarkable development," Al Ashram said.

He added that issuing the commemorative stamps reflects the grand stature of Sheikh Zayed, as the postage stamp serves as an "ambassador travelling across the world as a tool of cultural communication that reaches many countries and peoples around the globe."

The commemorative card was designed by Emirati artist Latifa Mohammed Al Nuaimi and graphic designer Hamdan Al Falasi.

Emirates Post Group will issue 100,000 commemorative stamps and 10,000 commemorative cards, which will be available in major post offices around the UAE.