Memory of Sheikh Zayed will remain with UAE’s people: Zaki Nusseibeh

He made this statement during a dialogue meeting, titled, "Centennial of Zayed," which was held Wednesday by the Emirates Association for Social Development at its headquarters in Saqr bin Mohammed City, with the attendance of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Customs and Ports Department and Board Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, and coinciding with the end of the Year of Zayed.

During the meeting, which was attended by heads and directors of departments, officials, and board members of the association, Nusseibeh discussed the life of Sheikh Zayed, his works, feats and visions, which enabled him to establish the UAE, as well as the challenges he faced while establishing the federation and his wisdom in dealing with situations and events that took place during this period.

He also highlighted the virtues shown by Sheikh Zayed, who always led his people, monitored their daily lives, and contributed to every development programme and project that he planned and implemented.

He then noted that Sheikh Zayed convinced all those around him to participate in his ambitious project to build a modern country, and encouraged all segments of his people to gather around him and work with him with the same momentum, dedication and effort, to achieve the UAE’s long-term plan to become one of the world’s most developed countries.

Nusseibeh spoke about Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian legacy, which became a policy of the UAE, was followed by the wise leadership, solved many of humanitarian issues, and helped to overcome challenges facing humanity.

He also pointed out the solid international relations established by Sheikh Zayed with various countries. "On a Gulf level, he helped to establish the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, in 1981. Regionally, he helped to settle differences and strengthened the UAE’s relations with other countries in the region. On an Arab level, he participated actively and worked on strengthening cooperation and cohesion, and within the Islamic world and at an international level, he built strategic partnerships based on common interests," he further added.

At the end of his talk, Nusseibeh stressed that the centennial of Sheikh Zayed not only highlights his virtues and feats, which are numerous and varied, but it also enables everyone to benefit from his expertise and ways of ruling, especially as he left behind a school of wisdom that the wise leadership has followed, and the memory of Sheikh Zayed will remain present in the UAE’s people.

At the end of the dialogue meeting, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, accompanied by Dr. Mohammed Abdullatif Khalifa, Chairman of the Association, presented a commemorative gift to Nusseibeh.