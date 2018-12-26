Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi receives RAK Club champions

He made this statement while today receiving a delegation from the club, led by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, President of the Club, and Dr. Abdulraheem Shaheen, Chairman of the Club, in the presence of Saleh Mohammed Hassan, Secretary-General of the Athletics Federation, Ibrahim Khamis, Ali Al Mansouri, Mohammed Al Abbar, Adnan Al Shehhi, and Ibtisam Al Mahri, as well as members of the club’s board of directors and its jiu-jitsu , taekwondo and athletics competitors.

Sheikh Saud congratulated the club’s champions and stressed the importance of hard work, persistence and teamwork, to attain leading places in sporting championships and raise the UAE’s flag high while representing the country in regional and international sporting events.

The club’s athletics team was crowned the champions of the "President's Cup" in the cross country youth category, and second place in the men’s singles. The taekwondo team won three gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals in the Sharjah Open Emirates Championship, while the club’s women’s jiu-jitsu team won three silver medals and one bronze medal at the Dubai International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship.