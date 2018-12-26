Mansour bin Zayed receives Saudi development fund chair

Sharjah 24 0- WAM: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, received on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, Ahmad bin Aqeel Al Khatib, Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Fund for Development, SFD.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between the two Funds, and means to enhance bilateral partnerships between the two countries across multiple sectors.
Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General also attended the meeting.