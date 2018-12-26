RAK Ruler receives Zaki Nusseibeh

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud stated that the UAE’s historic journey, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Leaders, ingrained the original principles of the Emirati people, based on tolerance, peace and compassion.

He also pointed out that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is continuing this approach, to make it a universal model of tolerance, coexistence and solidarity.

Sheikh Saud praised the role of Nusseibeh in documenting the UAE’s renaissance, by accompanying the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, in the 1960s and promoting his ideas in local and international events.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Customs and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, and several local heads of departments and officials.