Mohammed bin Rashid issues Cabinet Resolution on Wadeema's Law

The regulations included 23 clauses, including conditions for employing and training minors, work place conditions, procedures to report child rights violations, conditions to become child welfare officers (child protection specialists), and conditions and obligations foster families must meet.

The regulations also stipulate that the Ministry of Community Development, in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, shall study, with due care, applications submitted to employ minors, with the condition that a written consent from the parent or the legal guardian of the minor is provided. It details that minors less that 15 years of age cannot be granted employment, and that minors that meet the minimum age requirements must also be deemed "fit to work" as per conditions determined by the two ministries.