UAE condemns attack on Libyan Foreign Ministry

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, said that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts that threaten international security and stability.

The ministry also reiterated its persistent and principled position against all forms and manifestations of terrorism that target all, regardless of their religion and race.

MOFAIC expressed the UAE's condolences and solace to the government and the people of Libya as well as to the families of those killed, wishing the injured a quick recovery.