President appoints government officials, ambassador

The decrees detailed the appointment of Mohamed Rashid Sultan Al Mukhawi Al Suwaidi as Executive Director of Presidential Ceremonies at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs with the rank of Assistant Under-Secretary, and Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussain as Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports, as well as the secondment of Sanaa Mohammed Suhail, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Community Development to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court for a period of six months.

The decrees also saw the appointment of Obaid Saeed Obaid bin Taresh Al Dhaheri as the UAE Ambassador to Vietnam and Non-Resident Ambassador to Laos.