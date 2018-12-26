UAE chairs Arab Spectrum Management Group

The meeting discussed a number of important topics related to preparation for the World Radiocommunication Conference, WRC, as well as other relevant topics such as the reports of Chairmen of Working Groups on WRC-19 agenda items, positions of the ASMG and the proposed Arabic documents for CPM19-2.

The meeting agenda also included the discussion of the structure of WRC-19, the coordinated use of frequency bands utilised in the early introduction of 5G systems in the Arab region, and the standards of terrestrial radio broadcasting service receivers and working to harmonize them across Arab countries.

Commenting on the meeting, Chairman of ASMG Tariq Al Awadhi said, "These meetings are an extension of ASMG’s productive journey. Since its establishment, the ASMG has been engaged in continued coordination between Arab countries and fruitful cooperation in order to achieve a coordinated use of the various spectrum bands."

Al Awadhi stressed that the ASMG has become one of the regional actors, as a result of this great development in the way of work and sustained cooperation, especially in matters of spectrum regulation.

The ASMG succeeded in reaching agreements on a number of common positions on WRC agenda items, as well as preparing joint Arab documents for the CPM to be held at the end of February.

Furthermore, the use of the 3.3 - 3.8 GHz band by Arab countries for the early adoption of 5G IMT systems has been announced, which in turn help to coordinate such use, contribute to enhanced economic standards of service providers in the region and accelerate provisioning of these services to users by next year.

It was also agreed to work jointly to reflect experiences of countries with 5G use cases and to agree on a request for the study of certain bands for satellite services in the upcoming session.

The UAE is one of the leading providers of frequencies for mobile broadband services. As such, the UAE has assigned operator frequencies across all frequency allocations of the mobile service. It aims to provide a suitable environment for all radio services and to conduct trials of several new radio services.