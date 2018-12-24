UAE, Morocco consolidating media collaboration

An agreement on identifying an executive programme for media cooperation between the two nations was signed following the session, with the two sides underlining their keenness to promote collaboration and keep pace with the latest international developments and rapid shifts in the new media age.

"The UAE has privileged strategic and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Morocco at the political, economic, energy, industrial, trade and tourism levels," said Dr Al Jaber, noting that cooperation between the two countries will steadily persist across all fields in line with the prudent vision of their leadership.

"On account of the significant role and influence of mass media, we are both endeavouring to further bolster relations in this essential field and advance collaboration between the two countries to a higher level to the best interest of their two peoples," he added.

"We extend our thanks to our brothers at the Ministry of Culture and Communication in the Kingdom of Morocco for their invitation to convene this meeting, during which we deliberated prospects of benefiting from the great deal of expertise and rich experience in the two nations, in areas of research, training and development with a view to establishing robust strategic media partnerships," Dr Al Jaber noted.

"We are looking forward to seeing more collaboration and joint work that keep pace with the fast-paced developments and rapid shifts in the new age of information."

The Moroccan minister, for his part, reaffirmed the fraternal and longstanding relations between the two countries, which, he attributed, to the support and wise vision of their leadership.

"The visit is aimed at boosting media collaboration and translating on the ground the cooperation agreements in this respect, with the objective of developing robust media partnerships between the media institutions in the two countries so that they can play a more influential role in strengthening media and cultural exchanges between the two sides in light of the new developments associated with the Digital Revolution," Minister Laaraj said.

The agreement signed by the two sides is aimed at facilitating the exchange of information, publications and expertise with regards to media laws and legislation in place in the two countries, and accelerating visits by their experts, media professionals and officials. It also seeks to organise media training courses, facilitate media missions and ensure coordination between the two countries' news agencies across regional and international conferences and forums.

The agreement also encourages the exchange of T.V. and radio programmes and archiving material in various fields to help promote awareness of the cultural and tourist potential of both countries in line with their existing laws and regulations.

A joint follow-up committee has been formed to ensure the implementation of the agreement and to nurture joint action across local, regional and international platforms.