Nahyan bin Zayed receives People of Determination Team

  • Monday 24, December 2018 in 10:56 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADSC, has received the UAE National People of Determination Team and members of their administrative, technical and medical staff.
Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the team’s members on their accomplishments, including their successful participation in the Asian Para Games 2018 in Jakarta, expressing his pride of their spirit of determination, and their will to accomplish their goals and raise the UAE flag high on various regional and international platforms.
 
"People of determination are part of the nation’s journey and progress. Our wise leadership provides all possible means to support and empower them and ensure their full integration in the society, as they are partners in the nation’s developmental drive," Sheikh Nahyan said.
 
The team and their staff expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Nahyan, valuing the support provided by the wise leadership for them to achieve their ambitions and overcome their challenges.