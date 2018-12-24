Nahyan bin Zayed receives People of Determination Team

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the team’s members on their accomplishments, including their successful participation in the Asian Para Games 2018 in Jakarta, expressing his pride of their spirit of determination, and their will to accomplish their goals and raise the UAE flag high on various regional and international platforms.

"People of determination are part of the nation’s journey and progress. Our wise leadership provides all possible means to support and empower them and ensure their full integration in the society, as they are partners in the nation’s developmental drive," Sheikh Nahyan said.

The team and their staff expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Nahyan, valuing the support provided by the wise leadership for them to achieve their ambitions and overcome their challenges.