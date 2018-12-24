Mohamed bin Zayed receives jury committee of 'Almankous Poetic Competition'

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in the UAE capital, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed exchanged talk with the jury members on the importance of promoting awareness of the cultural heritage of the country and the entire region on account of its significant role in strengthen the foundations of national identity and quintessential Emirati values.

The jury members expressed their sincere appreciation for the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to the various cultural and literary initiatives organised to maintain channels of dialogue between different generations and enrich the cultural landscape in the Arab countries.

Almankous is one tool of meter and line form of AlNabati Poetry, vernacular poetry in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf region in general that uses colloquial dialect and a straightforward style to tell stories, share wisdom and memorialise classical themes.