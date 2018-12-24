Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Hamad exchanged cordial talk on the longstanding bonds between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and the keenness of the two countries' leadership to further advance bilateral relations to the higher good of their peoples.

They also discussed the latest regional developments and a number of issues of mutual concern.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, along with the delegation accompanying King of Bahrain, and a number of top officials.