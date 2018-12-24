Fujairah Ruler receives ambassadors, consuls

Sheikh Hamad welcomed them and praised their role in promoting ties between their countries and the UAE, and wished them luck in their future endeavours.

Fujiki and Sporich thanked Sheikh Hamad for his reception and hospitality while praising Fujairah’s role in strengthening their overall ties.

Sheikh Hamad also received Othman Mohamed Omar, Eritrean Ambassador to the UAE, who brief him about the reconciliation between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and the preliminary understanding between his country and Djibouti.

He welcomed Ambassador Omar and wished his country prosperity and stability while praising the peace agreements.

Sheikh Hamad reiterated the UAE’s support for the agreements between the three countries and the country’s ongoing efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and around the world.

He also received Andrew Jackson, Consul-General of the United Kingdom, UK, to discuss means to further advance cooperation.

The meetings were attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhany, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, and several officials.